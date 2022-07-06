Wigan hospital staff get new facilities to help them make the most of precious downtime

The facilities are part of Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL)’s commitment to supporting the health and wellbeing of its staff.

The dedicated space was developed in response to employees’ highlighting how much they valued the psychological support they received during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, alongside requests for changing facilities, a space to rest and relax, make a brew and chat with other colleagues.

The trust commenced the refurbishment programme last year, with the aim to improve facilities so people will have a comfortable, relaxing and well-equipped environment.

From left, Staff wellbeing manager Zoe Garnett, Silas Nicholls chief executive of Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL), Wigan Warriors player Liam Farrell and chief of people Alison Balson, at the official opening of The Wellness at Work Lounge.

It will also be a space for staff to use for meetings and take part in wellbeing courses and activities.

Speaking at the event, WWL chief executive, Silas Nicholls said: “Being able to take a break and having a comfortable, well-equipped place in which to do so, is really important – especially for staff working long shifts.

"The staff room refurbishment programme is part of our ongoing investment in staff health and wellbeing and is a direct result of staff telling us what would improve their working lives – we want everyone at WWL to recognise their voice matters.”

General view of the lounge and kitchen facilities

Chief people officer Alison Balson added: “We now have two dedicated spaces to enable us to deliver safe, confidential support to staff.

“The facilities are going to make such a difference and really help to create a culture of wellbeing across the organisation now there is somewhere to help staff rest, recharge and reset.”

The Wellness at Work Lounge is fully equipped with a hot food preparation area, vending machines, comfortable seating, and breakout areas.

Showers, changing areas and lockers are also available for use before and after shifts.

Chief of people officer Alison Balson and Silas Nicholls chief executive of WWL

Wigan Warriors forward Liam Farrell,cut the rainbow ribbon, and welcomed staff into the new facility to celebrate its launch and highlighted the importance of wellbeing for everyone, be it in a sporting environment or in healthcare.

Liam said: “Within our sport, wellness is vital – a happy player is a better player.

"Staff here are really going to benefit from this space, somewhere to relieve the pressure and then go back to the job with full throttle.”