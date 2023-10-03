Wigan hospital trust gets £11.9m for two new developments to reduce patient wait times
The cash is to be spent on endoscopy – an important diagnostic procedure. Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL) believes this would mean quicker access to endoscopy procedures leading to better – and crucially faster – outcomes for patients.
The the major developments are to take place at both the Wigan Infirmary in Wigan and Leigh Infirmary.
At the RAEI, the investment will support the expansion of the endoscopy unit, which was built nearly 20 years ago, to provide facilities that meet the requirements for modern service delivery. Hospital bosses say this will help patients get the highest possible standards of care, with improvements in privacy and dignity, increased patient choice, and more timely appointments.
WWL’s CEO Silas Nicholls said: “This funding will help us increase the number of endoscopy rooms at Leigh from three to six, as well as upgrading the current facilities at Wigan Infirmary, future proofing our facilities, and addressing the expected increases in population demand.
“Projects like these will ultimately play a significant role in reducing health inequalities across the Wigan borough and improving outcomes for our patients across our wide range services which is fantastic news for both us as a trust, and the wider community.”
The new unit would also bring with it the potential to offer bowel screening lists in Wigan for the first time, giving patients in and around the borough the choice of either Wigan or Leigh for this service.