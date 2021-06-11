Wigan hospital trust nominated for intensive care awards

Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh (WWL) Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust was shortlisted for four awards at this year’s Intensive Care Society (ICS) Awards, wit five nominees in total.

The Wigan [email protected] ([email protected]) community service was shortlisted by the ICS for the Innovation award in recognition of the service’s pathways used in monitoring and management of patients in the community.

WWL had five nominees in the Intensive Care Society Awards

The trust says this work has been particularly vital in the current climate of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Although, when the winning announcement came in, the team did not quite made the number one spot, WWL said tit did not take the shine off all the innovation and hard work the staff have put in over the past year to improve patient care.

Karen Downs, Wigan [email protected] clinical lead nurse, said: “Although we didn’t quite gain the winning title, I’m so proud of our team and what we have been able to achieve, especially during such challenging and unprecedented times.

“Just being nominated for the Innovation award has been a great recognition of the impact our community teams have had and continue to have on patient outcomes, and ensuring the hospital has capacity to deliver acute hospital-based care.

WWL deputy chief executive Mary Fleming

“This is a massive step towards ensuring our patients receive the right care, at the right time and in the right place.

“And now we are more determined than ever to gain that winning title at future awards, but most importantly, continue to innovate and improve on the way we deliver patient care.”

The Wigan [email protected] Team provides a self-monitoring service which is helping to support people at home who have been diagnosed with coronavirus and are most at risk of becoming seriously unwell.

This has helped to reduce elective and emergency care admissions, led to shorter stays in hospital and created capacity through allowing safe discharges into continued care or monitoring outside of an NHS setting.

Mary Fleming, WWL deputy chief executive, said: “We are so proud of the team and their achievements to help support our vulnerable patients in the community. The impact this service has had on patient care and outcomes has been truly inspiring.

“We look forward to expanding this service further and continuing to find new and innovative ways of how we can improve patient care, adapting to the continuous challenges we face; always striving to be better.”

WWL had a further four nominees shortlisted at the ICS awards.

Claire Wannell, deputy director of operations and performance for surgery and housekeeper Michelle Sharp were both nominated for the Unsung Hero Award.

The Steps 4 Wellness Team, WWL’s health and wellbeing initiative, was shortlisted for the Welfare and Wellbeing Award, and Winstanley Ward was nominated for the Improvement Project Award.

Ms Fleming said: “All the teams and individuals who were shortlisted for awards are winners in our eyes and we are extremely proud of their amazing hard work and achievements, especially over the past year.”