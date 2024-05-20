Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Figures show Wigan’s hospital trust is not meeting a key cancer target.

A think tank has welcomed "green shoots" for cancer care, but warned the NHS still has work on its hands to reduce the overall waiting list.

The NHS states 85 per cent of cancer patients urgently referred by a GP should start treatment within 62 days.

But NHS England data shows just 78 per cent of patients urgently referred by the NHS who received cancer treatment from Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust (WWL) in March began treatment within two months of their referral.

That was up from 74 per cent in February, but down from 82 per cent in March 2023 last year.

WWL says that it is continuing to work hard to make sure that patients receive treatment as soon as possible. It adds that it remains the second best performing trust in Greater Manchester for 62-day waits (and above the national average) and that last month it beat the faster diagnosis standard target.

Across the country a different cancer target was met for the second month in a row.

Some 77.3 per cent of patients in England urgently referred for suspected cancer in March were diagnosed or had cancer ruled out within 28 days.

This is down from 78.1 per cent the previous month, but is the second time in a row the target of 75 per cent has been exceeded.

The King's Fund think tank said there were "green shoots" for cancer care across England.

However, chief analyst Siva Anandaciva cautioned: "the road ahead to make further progress in recovering performance in other areas of the NHS, including reducing lengthy waiting times for planned care and A&E, will be long".

Separate figures show 53,182 patients were waiting for non-urgent elective operations or treatment at WWL at the end of March – up slightly from 53,077 in February, and 49,784 in March 2023.

Of those, 2,520 (five per cent) had been waiting for longer than a year.

The median waiting time from referral at an NHS Trust to treatment at WWL facilities was 16 weeks at the end of March – down from 17 weeks in February.

The Nuffield Trust health charity also welcomed progress on cancer care, but warned progress on cutting the overall waiting list had "stagnated".

Acting director of research Sarah Scobie said: "While the NHS has made some progress getting those who have waited longest treated, it hasn’t been able to bring overall numbers down.

"The high numbers of patients waiting for care and the progress to get people seen faster will remain under intense scrutiny leading up to a general election."

Politicians should avoid "unrealistic and bold" commitments on waiting lists, Ms Scobie added.

Nationally, 7.5 million people were waiting to start treatment at the end of March.

And 1.6 million patients in England were waiting for a key diagnostic test in March – the same as in February.

At WWL 9,618 patients were waiting for one of 13 standard tests, such as an MRI scan, non-obstetric ultrasound or gastroscopy at this time.

Of them, 2,353 (24 per cent ) had been waiting for at least six weeks.

Claire Wannell, WWL interim chief operating officer, said: “Ensuring our patients can receive the level of care they need is incredibly important to us and we recognise that any wait for referral, and then subsequent treatment, can be a very stressful time for our patients and their loved ones.

“In April 2024, WWL, in relation to the Faster Diagnosis Standard target, achieved a score of 78 per cent measured against a target of 77 per cent.

"WWL also continued to be the second highest performing Trust for 62 day waits from referral to first treatment, across Greater Manchester and above the national average.

“WWL is continuing to work hard to make sure that patients are seen and treated as soon as possible and that NHS cancer targets are met.”

Health and Social Care Secretary Victoria Atkins said: "NHS staff are working tirelessly to cut the waiting list and today’s data shows the biggest six-month reduction in over 10 years outside of the pandemic.

"This is a significant achievement in the context of record pressures and strikes, with NHS analysis showing the list could have fallen by an extra 430,000 since December 2022 without industrial action.