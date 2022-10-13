Wigan hospitals governor honoured with posthumous award for research contributions

Bill Greenwood was posthumously recognised his contribution to health and care research as a governor and patient research advisor for Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL).

His widow Ann and son Richard received the Special Award for Relevant Research at the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) Greater Manchester Clinical Research Network (CRN)’s annual health and care research awards ceremony.

The award – which recognised how Mr Greenwood demonstrated one of the CRN’s three core values of relevant research – is described as a “commitment to fully understanding the care needs of our local population and finding the best ways to make a difference to citizens and communities through research”.

Bill Greenwood

Mr Greenwood was a governor for the hospital trust from 2008 to 2018 and continued to work with its patient research advisory group until his death in June.

This prompted a group of researchers at the trust to look for a way to have Mr Greenwood’s contribution to the field recognised.

WWL’s head of research Alison Robinson said: “Bill’s desire to support healthcare in the Wigan borough and his strong support for continuous improvement through research deserves to be given this level of recognition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bill's wife Anne and son Richard at the awards

"When the suggestion from a number of our researchers and people who had worked alongside Bill for many years came through to put his name forward for this award, it made complete sense and we’re all delighted for his family.”

Mrs Greenwood, who received the posthumous award on his behalf, said: “We were overwhelmed when Bill’s name was read out to receive one of the special awards, and we’re so very proud to accept it on his behalf.

"I’d like to say a big thank you for inviting my son Richard and I to the wonderful awards evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Bill always enjoyed being involved with WWL. He was one of the first governors appointed and the whole team worked very hard to attain foundation trust status.

“As a family, we are so proud of Bill’s achievements and very grateful to the organisers of the awards, and to the staff at WWL, for holding Bill’s contributions in such high regard.”

WWL chairman Mark Jones added: “Bill’s passion for accessible health care for all, and his committed approach to supporting research at WWL, provided a tremendous contribution to our trust.

"During his time as a governor, Bill was incredibly supportive of helping to grow the future of WWL and the future of the Wigan borough’s health and care workforce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All at WWL were sad to learn of Bill’s passing earlier in the year, but in the same breath, we are all delighted to learn the news of this recognition for Bill, in what must be a truly proud moment for his family.”

Prof Nirmal Kumar, consultant head and neck surgeon at the trust, was a runner-up in the Transforming Research Delivery category.