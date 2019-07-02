Wigan Infirmary launches probe after reports of senior medic splashing faeces in the sinks and up the walls

An investigation has been launched at Wigan Infirmary after reports that a senior medical professional has been soiling the staff sinks with human waste.



Staff working at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Trust blew the whistle after weeks of being unable to use the bathroom because faeces has been splashed around the wash basins.

The horrified employees said that these particular toilets are restricted by a code, which has been changed at least three times in two weeks to try and put a stop to the problem.

Nurses believe that the code is being given to senior staff members despite strict rules that only those working on the ward should be using it.

One employee said: “It’s been going on for ages. Before now there has been faeces all over the wall.

“I think it’s atrocious. They are in the healthcare profession, they know how hygiene works.

“None of us want to use the toilets now, we don’t want to use the patients’ toilets either.”

The increasingly frustrated staff are wondering if the issue is being covered up because of this person’s status or because the trust does not want to offend anyone.

“If I took a poo in the sink I would definitely be disciplined for professional misconduct,” said the whistleblower.

“If you think of all the places that this could happen, in a hospital? They should know about basic hygiene and the dangers of that.”

Health chiefs at WWL said that the matter has been sent to the top and that a full investigation is under way.

A spokesperson said: “Once this matter was raised by the wards concerned several weeks ago, a thorough and robust investigation was implemented, which is currently ongoing.

“This incident has prompted the Trust to review the facilities available across all of our sites to support people of all faiths and beliefs.

“In the meantime, a number of measures to prevent incidents like this happening again are being implemented, including putting information in staff changing areas to reinforce appropriate hygiene, and sending out messages to staff about acceptable behaviour.

“As the investigation is ongoing, WWL is unable to confirm whether these incidents are due to one individual or multiple members of staff.

“We would like to reiterate that the Trust will treat all those concerned with equal respect during an investigation, irrespective of their status or religious belief.”