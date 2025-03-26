Hospital bosses say they took “immediate action” when dead insects were found at Wigan Infirmary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Barlow reported seeing “an unacceptable level of cleanliness, including cockroaches and other insects in an information tray” at Wigan Infirmary on Friday, March 14.

He took photographs of the dead insects in an area used by the out-of-hours GP service and as the vascular studies waiting room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Barlow took this photograph of dead insects at Wigan Infirmary

Mr Barlow, who lives in Leigh, emailed Leigh and Atherton MP Jo Platt about the issue, urging her to “hold the relevant authorities accountable for this failure”.

He wrote: “This is absolutely disgraceful and raises serious questions about infection control and patient safety. Such conditions are entirely unacceptable in any healthcare setting, let alone a hospital in the UK. It is clear that this issue has been ongoing, as these pests appear to have been present for some time.

"I urge you to take immediate action and hold the relevant authorities accountable for this failure. Patients and staff deserve a clean and safe environment. It is unacceptable that conditions in our NHS hospitals have deteriorated to this extent. I would appreciate an update on what steps will be taken to address this issue and prevent such neglect in the future.”

A WWL spokesman said the matter was an “isolated case”, they had taken “immediate action” to address it and invited Mr Barlow back to the hospital to have a look.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also highlighted that the trust had been named the cleanest in the UK for the second time.

They said: “Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust would like to reassure our patients and the public that environmental hygiene across all our sites is taken very seriously. Managing an ageing NHS estate is always a challenge and WWL actively engages with an external pest control management contractor to support the standards of cleanliness throughout its sites.

“Once we were made aware of this isolated case, immediate action was taken, and the area will continue to be actively managed moving forward.

“We are very proud that WWL was recently named as the Cleanest Acute Trust in the UK for the second year in the Patient-Led Assessments of the Care Environment (PLACE) assessments, with our sites showing a consistent improvement in the environmental services we provide within our patient environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At WWL, we welcome patient feedback and take every complaint very seriously so would encourage Mr Barlow to contact our Patient Advice and Liaison Service (PALS) for support or a guided return visit to see that his concerns have been addressed and resolved.”

Ms Platt told Wigan Today: "I was informed of this issue by a resident and my office has already reached out to PALS to formally raise this complaint.

"I want to assure my constituents that I take these matters extremely seriously and am fully committed to taking swift and decisive action to ensure the highest standard of care is provided to every patient.

“I am encouraged that the trust has responded promptly and taken the necessary steps to resolve the issue."