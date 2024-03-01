Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Born on a leap day, these little Leapers or Leaplings, as those born on February 29 are named, are in the rare position of celebrating their official birthday only every four years and so will have to choose to mark it every other year on either February 28 or March 1.

The borough’s first Leapling, Avery Rita-Rae, was born at 6.01am, weighing 6lbs 15oz.

Avery Rita-Rae, was born at 6.01am on February 29, weighing 6lbs 15oz

Her proud mum said: “It’s quite special having her born in a leap year, everything has come together, so she was definitely made to be born into the world today.”

Laura McCormack, mother of baby Tomás, who was born at 10.33am, said: “Tomás was due on the March 7, but being born on this unique day is even better!

"His dad was born on the longest day of the year, June 21, which is an astronomical event that occurs when the sun reaches its highest point. So, Tomás being born on a leap year is special to our family.”

Along with Avery and Tomas, five other babies were born at Wigan Infirmary.

Tomás was due on March 7 but arrived eight days early to be a leapling

Wrightington Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals Foundation Trust’s (WWL) divisional director of maternity, Cathy Stanford, said: “It is a pleasure to support every parent’s journey with us, here at WWL’s Maternity Unit, and the birth of a baby is always a precious time for the family. It is particularly fascinating to think of those born on a leap year and whose birthdays will only fall once every four years.