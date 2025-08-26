Wigan & Leigh Hospice to launch first superstore at Robin Retail Park

Wigan & Leigh Hospice is opening its first-ever charity superstore at Robin Retail Park.

A Wigan Warriors player will officially open the superstore at 10am on Friday 29 August, and the first 50 customers will receive a gift bag that will include a 10% off voucher that's valid until the end of September.

Jane Dutton, Retail Development Manager, at Wigan & Leigh Hospice said: "We're incredibly excited to launch our very first superstore - a milestone moment for the hospice.

"Robin Retail Park is a popular shopping destination, so this will be a fantastic opportunity for the hospice to attract new customers, as well as welcoming familiar faces.

Inside Wigan & Leigh Hospice's charity superstore at Robin Retail Park.

"We've got some amazing items on offer, and it’s a great way to pick up a bargain, while also supporting a good cause."

Every day, the hospice has to raise £12,000 per day through its shops, fundraising and lottery, just to cover its running costs. The new Robin Park shop will be another source of income to help keep hospice services running.

Jo Carby, Chief Executive, at Wigan & Leigh Hospice said: "We're thrilled to be opening our first-ever superstore at Robin Park Retail - a fantastic new location with plenty of space to help us raise vital funds for the hospice.

"This launch has been a true team effort, and I want to thank our incredible volunteers and the local businesses who have done so much hard work in getting the store ready.

Wigan & Leigh Hospice's first-ever charity superstore at Robin Retail Park.

"A special thank you also goes Mike Sharkey and Greenmount Projects who have carried out the shop fitout for us, free of charge."

The Robin Retail Park superstore will be the hospice's eleventh charity shop in the borough. The other shops are in Ashton, Atherton, Golborne, Hindley, Leigh Bradshawgate, Leigh Lord Street (Furniture), Pemberton, Shevington, Standish and Tyldesley.