Stephen Cooper, from Golborne, and four others will scale Ben Nevis, Snowdonia and Sca Fell within 24 hours on Saturday August 5 with the simple aim of raising as much money as possible.

Since being diagnosed with Bartter and Gitelman syndrome at aged nine, Stephen’s son was referred to Alder Hey and has visited twice a month while taking 900 tablets in the same timeframe.

Stephen will complete the three peaks challenge in 24 hours to raise money for Alder Hey's Kidney Fund.

Starting a fitness kick with Jake Smith, Michael Musins, Christian Foulds and Peter Hodgson, they will join him in completing the combined 9,843ft ascent to give back to the Kidney Fund at Alder Hey.

Stephen said: “It’s important to raise funds whether it goes to medical or just to helping children, they’ve helped us with health care plans, wheelchairs and medication. Any additional help that we’ve needed we’ve had help all the way through it – they’ve gone above and beyond.”

A target of £2,000 has been set, and with donations still coming in, the operations co-ordinator at Centreco UK hopes that he can raise the maximum amount possible.

There have also been contributions from Jon Williams, managing director of Centreco UK which has provided the group with transport by hiring two vehicles for the weekend. Additionally Iconic Fitness and Xtreame Nutrition in Golborne have helped with supplements.

Stephen said: “Anything at all helps, whether that’s £50 or £5, it’s all going towards Alder Hey Kidney Fund.

"Six years on Alder Hey have supported us in every way possible, it’s nice to give back to the hospital but also to get the community together to support us and help on this epic but challenging challenge.”