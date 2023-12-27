Wigan mental health charity continues to give back to the community with successful toy drive
A charity in Wigan focused on battling mental health completed its annual toy drive.
By Matt Pennington
Published 27th Dec 2023, 12:30 GMT
Place 2 Place, which has recenty been honoured with the highest possible award, donated toys to the Rainbow children’s ward at Wigan Infirmary on Christmas Eve.
Donations were made during a meal the charity hosted to celebrate winning a King’s Award for Voluntary Service – equivalent to an MBE.
Rather than charging visitors, the club just asked for a simple donation towards the toy drive, resulting in the most successful since starting three years ago.