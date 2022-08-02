Wigan mum and hospital bosses shine light on ectopic pregnancies

Lois Rowland, from Standish, became a volunteer with the Ectopic Pregnancy Trust after having her own ectopic pregnancy in 2011.

She supported the charity’s first awareness day and welcomed the move by hospital bosses to cover the tree in purple lights.

James and Lois Rowland at Wigan Infirmary's Tree of Hope with their children Benjamin, six, and Molly, nine

Lois, a former midwife, went to see the tree with her husband James, who works as a consultant gynaecologist in Preston and was previously based at Wigan Infirmary, along with their children Molly, nine, and six-year-old Benjamin.

They were pleased to see the tree and hoped it would help to raise awareness of ectopic pregnancies, which can affect one in 80 women and sometimes become fatal.

Munira Oza, director of the Ectopic Pregnancy Trust, said: “We hear from people daily whose lives have been impacted by ectopic pregnancy. Many have only heard of the condition when they are actually diagnosed and there’s often the feeling of wanting to make a difference so more people know about ectopic pregnancy.

"It’s also about making people aware that information and support is available through our charity. This awareness day aims to spread awareness and provide that important community space to share experiences and offer comfort.”

An ectopic pregnancy happens when a fertilised egg implants outside the uterus, such as in a Fallopian tube, abdomen or even in scar tissue from a previous Caesarean section.