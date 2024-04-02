Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lincoln was only five when he received a diagnosis of stage 4 neuroblastoma - an uncommon and highly aggressive childhood cancer - in February 2019. In a further cruel twist, it was discovered the cancer had also spread beyond the tumour.

His mum Amy said: "It was diagnosed after Lincoln had been unwell for some time. One morning he wasn’t himself and he was sick, had a nose bleed and couldn’t get up of the floor.

Lincoln Melling, 10, pupil at Millbrook Primary School, Shevington, battling cancer.

"This was very unlike him as Lincoln very rarely got ill, so I rang for an ambulance and it was the ambulance men who found a lump in Lincoln’s abdomen. And confirmed to be a tumour later that day."

The little boy’s long journey started with lots of tests, scans and blood work, and a week later treatment began.

Lincoln underwent a gruelling 18 months, enduring intensive chemotherapy and stem cell transplant, radiotherapy for two weeks, second stem cell transplant and immunotherapy, as well as 67 blood transfusions.

The treatment finally ended in May 2020 and three years later Lincoln was thriving and almost back to normal - he had returned to school, was participating in swimming lessons, and had a family holiday booked.

Lincoln Melling, now aged 10, has kept a smile on his face despite the gruelling hospital treatment he has undergone

But in November 2023, his family received the devastating news that the cancer had returned.

A routine scan led to a tumour being discovered in Lincoln’s abdomen, while further tests also revealed two shadows on Lincoln’s liver, which have also recently been identified as cancerous growths.

Amy said: "At the age of 10, Lincoln once again brings out his armour and prepares for battle, with his six year-old sister by his side. With increased maturity Lincoln now comprehends more of the emotions and discussions during his one on one consultations with his consultant.

"Currently, Lincoln is undergoing a regimen of 12 rounds of chemotherapy, as well as taking a daily oral chemo and soon a major operation to remove the main tumour.

Lincoln Melling

"During the chemotherapy week, he endures 11 chemotherapy medications feeling quite unwell, yet his radiant smile remains unwavering."

She added: “Lincoln is my inspiration. He is incredible and I know that I wouldn’t be a normal mother if I didn’t say this but he truly is. "This 10 year-old little boy is still finding the time and energy deep within to take himself off to school running on medication and linked up to a water pump but still remains so focused and enjoys his days with his friends.

"He is so brave and take takes it all in his stride. You are my hero Lincoln, my forever best friend."

Three members of staff at Lincoln's school - Millbrook Primary in Shevington - will be taking part in a "Leap of Love for Lincoln" in June.

Mum Amy and dad Daniel with Lincoln (left), 10, and his sister Amber, aged six

They are headteacher Karen Tomlinson, business manager Jaqui Holborn, and teaching assistant Andrea Sadler, who will be jumping from 15,000ft - the highest skydive in the UK at nearly three miles up in the air.