Wigan mum's bid for stem cell therapy for her disabled son after serious seizures
Fifteen-year-old Lucas Smith-Walker was diagnosed with profound autism at the age of two, is non-verbal and has other neurological disorders.
His mum Fiona Walker says he has always been a “huge character” and led an “active, fun-filled life”, which included completing the Three Peaks Challenge and abseiling.
But Lucas’s life changed in March when he suffered two grand mal seizures, which caused damage to his brain and led to him being diagnosed with epilepsy.
The left side of his body is now much weaker, he does not want to leave his home in Standish Lower Ground and he can no longer do some of the things he could before.
Miss Walker, 43, said: “He has regressed right back to the beginning. There are no attempts at talking anymore. He is just lying on the couch constantly. I can’t get him to socialise.
"He was such a huge character. He’s non-verbal, but he could still walk into a room and light it up because he was such a huge character.
"We have done lots of things together. We did the Three Peaks Challenge for charity. He doesn’t like being in crowded places, so we would be out walking all the time and he loved it.”
Miss Walker has a job in hair, beauty and aesthetics, but has been unable to work for the past eight weeks while caring for Lucas.
Doctors have given him medication to stop the seizures, but it will not repair the damage to his brain.
Miss Walker is now looking into stem cell therapy, which can be given as a transfusion and works to regenerate the brain cells.
Because it is only a few months since the damage to Lucas’s brain, it is hoped that the therapy would help it to heal and Lucas will be able to do some of the things he could before.
But unfortunately the treatment cannot be provided in the UK.
Miss Walker said: “They only offer it in other countries, it’s not available in the UK. The one I have chosen is MexStemCells in Mexico. I have spoken to a specialist at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital and they have agreed it’s the only way forward.”
The therapy would cost £6,600, but Miss Walker believes they will need around £15,000 to fund the trip to Mexico, including flights and accommodation.
Despite the huge cost, she is determined to do something to help Lucas.
"I can’t just sit and watch and do nothing,” she said.
Miss Walker has launched an online appeal for donations towards the cost of the trip.
She has also set herself the challenge of doing a sponsored solo parachute jump on Saturday, October 11, having previously done tandem skydives for charity.
She said: “I am a little bit nervous about it. It’s different doing it yourself, rather than being strapped to someone.”
She is also organising a family fun day at Ince Rose Bridge ARLFC on Sunday, October 19 to boost funds.
Miss Walker, who also has a 21-year-old daughter, hopes she can raise the money needed as soon as possible so that Lucas can receive the therapy in November.
To donate to the appeal, go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/fiona-walker-3.