A Wigan mum was told her aches and pains were due to a bug she picked up on a Disneyland holiday before discovering she actually had stage four skin cancer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katie Cooper, 32, had a cancerous lump, the size of a pea, removed from behind her left ear four years ago but was told that it could return within five years.

After returning from Disneyland Paris in March, Katie fell ill but was reassured by doctors that it was most likely "just a virus" she'd picked up on her travels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mum-of-one soon found herself bedbound and in "agony," unaware that parts of her lower back had been broken by her cancer returning and spreading to her bones.

Katie Cooper photographed on her cancer journey

After five weeks, she was no better and her pain persisted, so doctors performed a scan.

They discovered her fractured back and that the melanoma had not only returned but aggressively spread throughout her body, reaching her spine, liver, lungs, abdominal wall, and ovaries.

She is now undergoing radiotherapy and immunotherapy to manage her incurable condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Civil servant Katie said: "It's terrifying. We had no idea and we just thought I was unwell.

Katie Cooper photographed on her cancer journey with husband Dan

"It blindsided us.

"Finding out subequently that it was in my other organs as well I knew it would be quite difficult from here on out."

Friend, Abi Smith, a 43-year-old Wigan teacher, has launched a fund-raiser to support Katie.

Abi said: "She's accepted the cancer, but when she thinks about her three-year-old daughter, Aurora, she gets really upset.

"She's hoping she'll be there for all her milestones.

"She's amazing: she's just the most inspirational person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Her outlook on life, her positivity: I don't think I've ever heard her say anything negative of anybody.

"She's an incredible woman."

Katie initially had a small freckle removed, as a precaution, from skin behind her ear seven years ago.

After falling pregnant with Aurora she noticed a lump in the same place and had it removed.

Abi said: "They thought they'd got it but said it could come back within five years, and she managed three years before it returned."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katie's prognosis depends on how well she reacts to current treatment.

She is on an intensive plan to manage pain and, hopefully, slow the cancer’s progression.

Abi said: "The cancer is pushing against the bones, causing the breaks.

"It is in her liver, lungs, ovaries, and bones.

"It's incurable, and she's undergoing radiotherapy as pain management and immunotherapy.

"The prognosis if the treatment doesn't work is months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If it does work, they may be able to get to a 60 per cent chance of 10 years."

Katie has encouraged others to "advocate for themselves" and to get checked if they're unsure about something.

She added: "You know your body best.

"If you feel like something is not right, then you are within your rights to go and ask and don't be afraid to keep pushing to get those answers."

A fund-raiser has been launched to support Katie with a "healing space" and to support medical and living expenses.

It reads: "We want to help make her home more comfortable, especially by making her daughter's room extra-special and by setting up a peaceful area where Katie can rest, recover, and spend meaningful time with her family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As Katie's ability to work has been drastically reduced, financial support is more important than ever, and the coming weeks and months are crucial.

"Donations will go directly toward medical costs, travel for treatment, and essential daily living support."

Offer support here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/can-you-help-a-brave-young-mum-fighting-stage4-melanoma