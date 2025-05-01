Wigan new-born babies pictured in early 2015

By Charles Graham
Published 1st May 2025, 15:45 BST
Our retrospective picture galleries featuring Wigan new-borns from years past are very popular with readers.

So as not to disappoint, here is one featuring the babies we photographed at the infirmary’s maternity ward in the first two months of 2015.

.

1. Wigan new-borns in January and February 2015

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

2. Gemma Wilinson and Neil Naughton from Goose Green with baby Blake, weighing 6lb 11oz

. Photo: Paul Simpson

Photo Sales
.

3. Debbie Gittins from Scholes with baby Kye Brian Stringfellow, weighing 6lb 13oz

. Photo: Paul Simpson

Photo Sales
.

4. Oliver, weighing 8lb 8.5oz when born to parents Lynsey Platt and Matthew Burrows from Golborne

. Photo: MA

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice