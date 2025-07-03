Wigan new-borns pictured in March 2015

By Charles Graham
Published 3rd Jul 2025, 04:55 BST
They’ll all be in double figures now, but when these pictures were taken at Wigan Infirmary’s maternity unit in March 2015, these tots had only just come into the world.

Nice ones for the family albums.

1. Wigan babies born in March 2015

2. Lisa and Gareth Taylor from Aspull, welcomed baby Lily Edna, pictured with big sister Jessica, six

3. Heidi, weighing 8lb 3oz was born to parents Maddie Blundell and Liam McGarvey from Worsley Hall

4. Proud dad Anthony Turner and mum Gemma Turner (not pictured) form Springfield, with baby Ethan, weighing 8lb 15oz

