Wigan nurse climbing Mount Kilimanjaro for charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chelsea Whittle, 31, is a specialist nurse in organ donation. In June this year she will be climbing the highest peak in Africa to raise money for a cause that's important to her.

Shockingly, one in two people will get cancer in their lifetime, and Chelsea believes every one has been affected by the illness in someway. As a child she lost her nan to cancer, and whilst training to be a nurse she also lost her step-mum Teresa to ovarian cancer aged just 49.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cancer Research UK is an independent cancer charity dedicated to saving lives through research, influence and information.

Blencathra summit

Kilimanjaro is the tallest freestanding mountain in the world. This will be a 7 day trek camping on the mountain and will take her up to almost 6,000m!

An initial target of £4,000 was set but following a year of fundraising the total currently stands at almost £6,000! This wouldn't be without the help of many local businesses who donated lots of prizes for a raffle evening that raised almost £1.2k in itself.

Chelsea's focus now is training over the next few months, and she hopes to continue raising funds and hopefully reach £7000.