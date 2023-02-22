Wigan nurses call off strike action as union begins intense pay talks with Government
Staff at Wigan’s hospitals are to pause major strike action as the Royal College of Nursing begins “intensive talks” with the Government with a view to finding a settlement in the bitter dispute over pay.
The RCN and the Government issued a joint statement saying that the talks would focus on “pay, terms and conditions, and productivity enhancing reforms”.
Health Secretary Steve Barclay is due to meet with RCN representatives on Wednesday.
It comes as the Government said that a 3.5 per cent pay rise for staff would be “affordable” for the majority of NHS staff in 2023/24.
A joint statement from the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and the Royal College of Nursing said: “The Government and Royal College of Nursing have agreed to enter a process of intensive talks.
“Both sides are committed to finding a fair and reasonable settlement that recognises the vital role that nurses and nursing play in the National Health Service and the wider economic pressures facing the United Kingdom and the Prime Minister’s priority to halve inflation.
“The talks will focus on pay, terms and conditions, and productivity enhancing reforms.
“The Health Secretary will meet with the Royal College of Nursing on Wednesday to begin talks.
“The Royal College of Nursing will pause strike action during these talks.”
The next industrial action pencilled in for nurses was on March 1 when they had planned to strike continuously for 48 hours.
The action would have also included nursing staff from emergency departments, intensive care units, cancer care and other services that were previously exempt.
RCN general secretary Pat Cullen said she is “confident” about reaching an agreement over pay for nurses.
She told Sky News: “Very pleased to say that the Government has agreed to enter into a period of intensive talks with the Royal College of Nursing.
“I’m confident that we will be able to reach agreement about a fair pay deal for our nursing staff.
“The finer detail has to be worked out but I’m very assured by the Prime Minister’s intervention, and we certainly will, as we’ve always said, put our plans on the table.
“They can put their plans on the table but I’m confident that we will come out with a fair pay settlement for our nursing staff.”
Ms Cullen added: “I’m entering this in good faith, I think this is a significant step forward, every nurse in England today can breathe a sigh of relief and, more importantly, our patients can.
“So, let’s get round the table tomorrow, I’m very confident with the move from Government and certainly we will do our very best to make sure that a fair pay deal is obtained for all of our nursing.”
Commenting on the news, Danny Mortimer, chief executive of NHS Employers – which represents National Health Service employers in England, said: “It is a positive development that there will be substantive negotiations with the RCN.
“NHS Employers will do everything in our power to support a constructive outcome to the talks with the RCN, as well as with other trade unions.”