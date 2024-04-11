Wigan optician warns people to also care for their hearing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The call to action follows a survey completed by 1,000 Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care customers, that revealed we are three times more likely to prioritise going to the opticians for an eye test than a hearing check. In fact, a visit to the hairdresser and beautician are considered more important than hearing care.

As one of our key senses, Scrivens is raising awareness of the importance of good hearing health as part of our overall wellbeing.

Amy Brook, who manages the Garswood Street branch, said: “Spring is a season full of the sounds of new life, from birdsong to bees buzzing, and it’s a time of year where we emerge from winter and want to socialise more as we enjoy longer, lighter days. Unfortunately, for too many that is also a cause for increased anxiety as their hearing isn’t as a good as it could be.

“Age related hearing loss happens over time, so we don’t necessarily notice the signs until it’s quite advanced. Unfortunately, there is still a stigma associated with hearing loss, but just like prescription glasses, corrective hearing aids can make a huge difference to someone’s quality of life.

“There are so many hearing aids on the market to suit all different types of lifestyles and budgets, including NHS services on the high street, that it’s never been easier to access quality hearing care services.

“We would urge anyone over the age of 50 to get a free hearing screening, which we automatically offer as part of our service, and repeat every two years.”

Five good reasons to have regular hearing checks:

1. Early detection

The earlier hearing loss is identified the better, and regular checks will help you to keep track of any changes. They are especially important for adults over 50 years old and those working in noisy places.

2. Time well spent

Hearing checks are quick and painless so should fit in to the busiest of lives. A simple hearing screening takes just 5 minutes and indicates whether a more thorough hearing check is required.

3. Quality of life

Left untreated, hearing loss can not only increase the risk of dementia and even early death but can leave people at risk of social isolation and depression. [Source : The Lancet]

4. Ear health

Hearing checks are not just about testing the quality of a person’s hearing – they look at general ear health too. It’s a way to spot issues such as earwax build up or infections.

5. Listen to the signs

Do not ignore the signs that your hearing is not what it once was – you may struggle to hear or keep up with conversations and you turn the volume up on the TV or radio when others remark it’s too loud. If you are concerned about your hearing, you can start your hearing care journey by taking the free Scrivens online hearing test.