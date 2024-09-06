Three Wigan cancer patients hailed the treatment they received at The Christie as they starred in a new video.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Jones-Stanley, Hannah Hill and Lyndsey Ainscough were among 14 patients to appear in the new film, which demonstrates the range of services provided by The Christie, how it helps to improve the quality of life for patients and the impact this has on them.

More than 24 clinical and non-clinical staff also appeared in the video to showcase the ways patients receive care, treatment and support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hannah Hill with Thomas and Alice

Hannah Hill, 36, from Standish, was successfully treated for glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, at The Christie in 2006.

Following intense treatment, which included surgery, radiotherapy, chemotherapy, and a trial drug, she was told that although she was cancer free, she would not be able conceive naturally.

Against the odds, Hannah became pregnant and is now the proud mum of eight-year-old twins Thomas and Alice.

She said: “The treatment that I had at The Christie saved my life. It meant that I could become a mum, which is something I’d always wanted.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lyndsey Ainscough with her children

Lyndsey, a 41-year-old mum of three from Leigh, took part in a clinical trial at The Christie after being diagnosed with stage three bowel cancer in summer 2022.

After receiving radiotherapy, chemotherapy and a new immunotherapy called durvalumab, she is now cancer free.

In the video, Lyndsey talks about how taking part in research gave her a second chance at life.

She said: “I can now make the most of life and appreciate quality time with all my family. My husband Christian and I have just seen Perry, our youngest, start primary school.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Jones-Stanley

Dad of three David Jones-Stanley, from Atherton, was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer in October 2021.

The 49-year-old, who has been with husband James for more than 28 years, was treated with chemotherapy and had an operation to remove his food pipe and stretch his stomach to create a new one.

He is now taking part in a trial to see if regular aspirin use can prevent his cancer coming back.

“I feel so lucky to have The Christie so near to me,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The experience I’ve had, although difficult, has been extremely positive. Everyone at The Christie was great – they made me feel safe at a time when I was most vulnerable. The support I’ve received both before, during and after treatment has been fantastic.”

In the final sequence in the film, more than 50 staff members declare “We are The Christie” – the film's title – to demonstrate how they work together to make a difference for patients.

The film will be used by staff in presentations or at high-profile conferences, with Mandarin, Arabic and Spanish translations available for international audiences.

Staff joining The Christie will watch the video as part of their corporate induction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Neil Bayman, The Christie’s executive medical director, said: “We want to thank all the patients and staff who participated in our new corporate film. We hope it shows how our staff care for and treat patients and how this makes a huge difference to them."

Watch The Christie’s video at www.christie.nhs.uk/about-us/about-the-christie/the-christie-films.