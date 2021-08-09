Wigan personal trainer's charitable mountain to climb

Libby Langham

Libby Langham, who runs a fitness studio in Billinge, decided to start fund-raising a few months ago, with the cause being very close to her heart, due to her grandad’s struggling with the condition.

The charity walk up the Old Man of Coniston raised three times the original target of £500, with a total of 25 people taking on the 14km round trip.

Miss Langham said: “I’ve been thinking about it for quite a while, just trying to decide what to do.

“I have done about five mountains this year, which I have really enjoyed, so I thought it would be good to do the next one for charity and to get everyone else involved.

“I was always going to do something related to fitness. It was really good.

“I want to keep doing different things.”

The Alzheimer’s Society is a charity which was set up to support people affected by dementia, to allow them to live in their community without fear, until the day comes when there is a cure.

The Old Man of Coniston fund-raiser reached its current total in the space of three weeks, with more and more people donating as the walk approached.

Miss Langham says she is overwhelmed by the response she has received.

“It’s amazing, I can’t believe we have got to this much. I am really proud of everyone, especially the ones who had never done a big walk before but made the top.”

It is still possible to donate. Visit hwww.justgiving.com/fundraising/libby-maememorymarch