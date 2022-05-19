Wigan pupils taught that a good night's sleep helps mental health

The pupils from Billinge Chapel End Primary School had a restful and informative time when a bed firm’s mascot visited them and had great fun finding out more about how getting a good night’s sleep can help both physical and mental health.

By Charles Graham
Thursday, 19th May 2022, 3:45 pm

Snoozy visited during Mental Health Awareness Week and talked about how important sleep is, what makes a good night’s sleep and the importance of a bedtime routine including putting down devices like iPads and consoles at least one hour before sleep!

Read More

Read More
Grade II listed Wigan home now resembles eerie time capsule after being abandone...

One reception class child from the school said: “I was a bit nervous about Snoozy coming because he looked so big, but he was really soft and friendly and helped me to learn about sleeping better. His pyjamas were really cool as well!”

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Snoozy and friends at Billinge Chapel End Primary School

Class Teaching Assistant, Mrs Newton said: “Snoozy bear came into school to visit the children in early years. He was fantastic, very friendly and told us lots of ways to get a good night’s sleep. All the children loved him.”

Children need sleep even more than adults do – it is vital for their growth and development and to maintain their health and wellbeing – so the Sleeptight Beds team were on a mission to get more kip

for the kids!

A good night’s sleep helps children by:

 Maintaining concentration which is vital for children in school to be able to learn

 Helping maintain healthy weight

 Keeping the heart healthy

 Keeping immune system strong

 Improving emotional and mental wellbeing.

Wigan