Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Blood pressure and cholesterol checks by NHS nurses were available without appointment at Robin Park Leisure Centre while Be Well health advisors were on hand with carbon monoxide screening and help to quit smoking.

Visitors could also discover their Body Mass Index (BMI), fat levels and metabolic age using high-tech body composition scanners and pick up a free seven-day leisure centre pass to kickstart their journey to better health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Invites were sent out to key demographics via targeted texts from GPs surgeries, but anyone could show up and take advantage of the services on offer – and for some the initiative has proven potentially lifesaving.

Left to right: Lynsey Johnson (head of wellbeing, Wigan Council), Anne Humphreys (quality nurse manager, Wigan Borough Federated Healthcare), and Councillor Danny Fletcher (Lead member for leisure and public health, Wigan Council).

Wigan Council’s lead member for leisure and public health Coun Danny Fletcher said: “We all know how busy life can be and, with all our everyday commitments, it can be hard to prioritise our health and wellbeing – but it’s really important that we do.

“These open days are about helping residents get the support, information and advice they need at a time and location that’s convenient to them.

“For some people the results have been an eye opener.

Coun Fletcher having his blood pressure check

"At this event we had an 80-year-old lady who told us she can’t get to the doctors because she’s a carer for her husband and doesn’t want to leave him on his own, but she was able to drive here and leave him in the car for a few minutes while she had her health check.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The nurses noticed she had an irregular pulse and gave her an ECG that detected atrial fibrillation.

"We got her an appointment with our on-call GP within 10 minutes and she was able to get started on medication the same day.

“We’ve also had even more extreme cases such as a gentleman a few months ago who only came in to drop his daughter off for gymnastics but was immediately referred to A&E where it was discovered he had signs of an aortic bulge which, if left untreated, can be fatal.

“For most the results aren’t so dramatic, but knowing our numbers and having the advice and support to make healthier choices is vitally important and we’re really proud to be doing our bit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The health and wellbeing open day was the latest in a series of similar events to have been staged at Robin Park since last April.

The leisure centre also hosts weekly clinics and specialist recovery sessions in conjunction with Wigan Borough Federated Healthcare and the Wigan Central and North Primary Care Network.

The forward-thinking partnership, which ties in professional sports clubs Wigan Athletic and Wigan Warriors, has earned a nomination at the upcoming iNetwork Innovation Awards in the Transforming and Innovating Public Services category.

The event, which was also supported by the SWAN (South Wigan Ashton North) and Hindley primary care networks, wasn’t just about physical health either; with various other council teams and community organisations providing information and advice on a wide range of topics from benefits and borrowing to domestic violence and social isolation.

Those in attendance included Wigan Athletic Community Trust, Healthwatch Wigan and Leigh, Greater Manchester Mental Health, Wigan and Leigh Carers Centre, We Are With You, DIAS Domestic Violence Centre and Survivors of Bereavement by Suicide (SOBS).

Portfolio holder for communities and neighbourhoods Coun Chris Ready said: “Our Be Well movement is committed to tackling health inequalities and prioritising health and wellbeing across our neighbourhoods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad