Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Wigan borough, 28 per cent of Healthy Start vouchers go unclaimed, meaning around £3,702 worth of healthy food does not reach those who need it.

Citizens Advice Wigan Borough is encouraging residents to check whether they meet the criteria to claim these vouchers, particularly as many struggle financially due to the cost-of-living crisis.

Household expenses - cost of living. Picture: Adobe Stock

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The NHS Healthy Start scheme aims to help people who are pregnant or have responsibility for at least one child under the age of four, who are on a qualifying benefit and a low income.

Beneficiaries will receive a Healthy Start card that can be used in some UK shops, with money added onto the card every four weeks.

They will receive £4.25 each week of pregnancy from the 10th week, £8.50 each week for children from birth to one years old, and £4.25 each week for children between one and four years old.

The card can be used to buy certain types of milk, infant formula, fruit and vegetables. .

With rising energy prices and other bills, the latest data from the Food Foundation shows a 57 per cent jump in the proportion of households cutting back on food or missing meals altogether in just three months, with further increases in food insecurity predicted.

Lisa Kidston, chief officer of Citizens Advice Wigan Borough, said: “With the cost-of-living crisis squeezing families' finances from all sides, it’s really important that residents are receiving all the income and benefits they are entitled to.

“Uptake for the voucher is not as high as it should be and there are a lot of eligible families missing out on vital support.

"We really urge families to claim these free food vouchers if they’re eligible to do so.

“With the scheme switching over from paper vouchers to digital sign-up and a prepaid card, some may encounter difficulties registering for the scheme.

"Our services are here to support anyone who needs help in finding out what they are entitled to, and those who may be struggling to sign up for the scheme.”