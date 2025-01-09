Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan residents are being told it is not too late to get their flu jab after a stark rise in hospital admissions.

Across the North West more people are suffering serious flu symptoms and require treatment.

Latest published data shows 3,800 people have been hospitalised in the North West with flu in the week from December 23- 29.

Just over 2 million eligible people have been vaccinated this flu season, from September 1 to December 15, but thousands are still eligible for the free flu vaccination.

You may also be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccination as well.

The best way to prevent vulnerable family, friends and you catching flu is to get these important winter vaccinations.

Complications from flu can seriously harm vulnerable people.

Regional director of commissioning and senior responsible officer for the NHS vaccination programme in the North West Dr Linda Charles-Ozuzu said:

“We currently have high levels of flu circulating in our region. The flu vaccination is the best way to help prevent serious disease and lessen symptoms should you develop flu.

"I’d encourage all eligible people to take the opportunity and have the vaccination as soon as possible.

“It’s very important for people to have their flu vaccination and protect themselves, their family and friends who could be at risk. Flu is a serious illness and can have serious consequences to vulnerable people.

"Speak to your GP or Pharmacist about getting your flu vaccination”.

If you’re eligible for an NHS flu vaccine, you can:

find a pharmacy that offers NHS flu vaccination (if you’re aged 18 or over)

contact your GP surgery to book an appointment

The last date you will be able to get your flu vaccination is March 31 but it’s best to get vaccinated sooner to protect yourself during winter. Those eligible for a free flu vaccination include:

Are aged 65 or over (including those who will be 65 by March 31)

Have certain long-term health conditions

Are pregnant

Live in a care home

Are the main carer for an older or disabled person, or receive a carer’s allowance

Live with someone who has a weakened immune system

Children who are aged 2 or 3 years on 31 August 2024

School-aged children – Reception to Year 11

Frontline health and social care workers can also get a flu vaccine through their employer.