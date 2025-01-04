Wigan residents urged to get medical advice online to help busy A&E and GPs
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Dr Michael Gregory, NHS England’s North West regional medical director, recommended using www.111.nhs.uk to get urgent health advice.
The online service offers advice about the best options for getting care, which can include getting a call back from a trained clinician or nurse or booking an appointment in A&E.
He said: “The period immediately after Christmas and New Year is an extremely busy time for our 111 health advisors and clinicians, staff working in GP practices and our doctors and nurses and other health professionals working in our A&Es.
“We were expecting it to be busy, but we know that callers are waiting longer to get through on the phone and visits to A&Es are waiting longer than we would like.
“For this reason, we’d recommend using the online service if you can. You answer the same questions and receive the same advice as calling 111, but it’s likely to be quicker.”
People looking for urgent medical help for under fives should use the 111 phone line.
Dr Gregory added: “In the event of a life or limb-threatening emergency, people should always continue to call 999 or attend A&E, but for non-emergency health needs the public should make www.111.nhs.uk their first port of call.
“It helps to direct people to the right service quickly, as well as providing medical advice.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.