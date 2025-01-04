Wigan residents urged to get medical advice online to help busy A&E and GPs

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 4th Jan 2025, 04:55 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A senior health leader has urged people to use services wisely, as phone services, GP practices and A&E departments see high numbers of people contacting them following the festive period.

Dr Michael Gregory, NHS England’s North West regional medical director, recommended using www.111.nhs.uk to get urgent health advice.

The online service offers advice about the best options for getting care, which can include getting a call back from a trained clinician or nurse or booking an appointment in A&E.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Less than a fifth of Wigan hospital staff have had flu jab
GPs and A&E units are busy following the festive periodGPs and A&E units are busy following the festive period
GPs and A&E units are busy following the festive period

He said: “The period immediately after Christmas and New Year is an extremely busy time for our 111 health advisors and clinicians, staff working in GP practices and our doctors and nurses and other health professionals working in our A&Es.

“We were expecting it to be busy, but we know that callers are waiting longer to get through on the phone and visits to A&Es are waiting longer than we would like.

“For this reason, we’d recommend using the online service if you can. You answer the same questions and receive the same advice as calling 111, but it’s likely to be quicker.”

People looking for urgent medical help for under fives should use the 111 phone line.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dr Gregory added: “In the event of a life or limb-threatening emergency, people should always continue to call 999 or attend A&E, but for non-emergency health needs the public should make www.111.nhs.uk their first port of call.

“It helps to direct people to the right service quickly, as well as providing medical advice.”

Related topics:GP practicesWiganNorth WestNHS England

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice