Wigan rugby club complete charity bike ride for two good causes
Spring View ARLFC raised in excess of £800 for both Andy’s Man Club and Macmillan Cancer Support, bosses saying that this demonstrates their organisation is all about the local community.
Last year’s bike ride had a shadow cast over it after the money raised was stolen, but players and volunteers bounced back to show their true character.
Those who participated endured an 18-mile biike trek in damp and muddy conditions on the Leeds and Liverpool Canal.
After setting off from Heaton Bridge, just outside Burscough, they made their way back to the clubhouse in Spring View. A number of pubs along the way provided players and volunteers with refreshments!
At each stop, those involved would take part in a range of different challenges to ensure spirits remained high by creating a competitive atmosphere during what was a cops and robbers-themed fund-raiser.
The main organiser, Barry Smith, was delighted with the turn-out and cyclists who participated in what was a massive collaborative effort.
Barry said: “This event has really shown what the club is all about in the local community in Wigan. An awesome effort by all involved, with more events planned for the future. Spring View Rugby club goes from strength to strength each year!”
