News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Rishi Sunak considering inheritance tax cut
Braverman ‘fully backs’ armed police after officer charged with murder
Usher set to headline the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show
Marcus Rashford involved in car crash after United win over Burnley
Lib Dem women’s group banned from promoting event over trans views

Wigan rugby club complete charity bike ride for two good causes

A rugby club in Wigan completed its annual fund-raiser to boost the funds of two important causes.
By Matt Pennington
Published 25th Sep 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Spring View ARLFC raised in excess of £800 for both Andy’s Man Club and Macmillan Cancer Support, bosses saying that this demonstrates their organisation is all about the local community.

Last year’s bike ride had a shadow cast over it after the money raised was stolen, but players and volunteers bounced back to show their true character.

Read More
REWIND: picture memories of Hindley's Mornington High School from the 1970s to '...
Spring View Rugby Club raised £400 each for Andys Man Club and Macmillan Cancer SupportSpring View Rugby Club raised £400 each for Andys Man Club and Macmillan Cancer Support
Spring View Rugby Club raised £400 each for Andys Man Club and Macmillan Cancer Support
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Those who participated endured an 18-mile biike trek in damp and muddy conditions on the Leeds and Liverpool Canal.

After setting off from Heaton Bridge, just outside Burscough, they made their way back to the clubhouse in Spring View. A number of pubs along the way provided players and volunteers with refreshments!

At each stop, those involved would take part in a range of different challenges to ensure spirits remained high by creating a competitive atmosphere during what was a cops and robbers-themed fund-raiser.

The main organiser, Barry Smith, was delighted with the turn-out and cyclists who participated in what was a massive collaborative effort.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Barry said: “This event has really shown what the club is all about in the local community in Wigan. An awesome effort by all involved, with more events planned for the future. Spring View Rugby club goes from strength to strength each year!”

For more information about what each charity does, visit Andy’s Man Club and Macmillan Cancer Support, where you can find out what they do and how donations can help them.

Related topics:Macmillan Cancer SupportWiganMan Club