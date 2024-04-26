Wigan running group takeover event with passion and pace

Founded in 2020 and UK Athletics affiliated, Robin Park Runners has grown from a small pool of runners to a large community group now consisting of over 100 people, ranging in all ages and ability.

The club meets every Tuesday and Thursday evening at 6.30pm at Trencherfield Mill for runs typically consisting of between four and five miles.

There is also the opportunity for members to tackle longer routes on a Sunday morning. Each session has a fully qualified run leader who implements a "mustering” system, enabling people to run at slightly different speeds but also remain together as a group.

No-one is left behind and faster runners have the opportunity to get more miles in their legs.

This Saturday's takeover will see Robin Park Runners members assisting in a variety of roles at Haigh Woodland. The course is one of 1,250 Parkruns which take place across the United Kingdom at 9am every Saturday morning.

The Parkrun network has become the most popular collection of running events worldwide - it is free to enter (registration is required before taking part for the first time), with participants able to run, jog or walk the route, with no time limit in place.

“Parkrun is a great example of how running is for everyone, so we thought there’s no better place to demonstrate to the general public of Wigan what our club is all about,” explained Mark Harrison, owner of Robin Park Runners.

"From the outset, we always said we would be an active social group. We don't deem ourselves to be a racing club - we are more about social running. Our members are not all sprinters or marathon runners, they are varied. Some are seasoned runners, while others are just starting out in their new hobby.

"People attend our sessions whenever they can, whenever it fits in with their families, work and other personal commitments. We don't put pressure on anyone. People can come along twice a week or once every few weeks - there's always the same friendly atmosphere and welcome.

"We have members from all over the Wigan borough and further afield. They have turned up on their first run and said afterwards that it feels like they've been here six months because they've been made to feel so welcome right from the start."

For more information or to contact Robin Park Runners, please visit the club's official Facebook page. Or, alternatively, join in one of the club runs on a Tuesday or Thursday evening, 6.30pm at Trencherfield Mill car park.

1 . Robin Park Runners Robin Park Runners, during a Tuesday night session in Wigan, as they get ready for the Park Run takeover at Haigh Woodland Park. The Wigan-based running club launches its first-ever takeover of the weekly 5km event on Saturday 27 April, all in the aim of attracting new members. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

2 . Robin Park Runner The Wigan-based running club launches its first-ever takeover of the weekly 5km event on Saturday 27 April, all in the aim of attracting new members. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

3 . Robin Park Runners Mark Harrison owner of running group, Robin Park Runners said: “Parkrun is a great example of how running is for everyone, so we thought there’s no better place to demonstrate to the general public of Wigan what our club is all about. From the outset, we always said we would be an active social group. We don't deem ourselves to be a racing club - we are more about social running. Our members are not all sprinters or marathon runners, they are varied. Some are seasoned runners, while others are just starting out in their new hobby." Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson Photo Sales