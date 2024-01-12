A schoolgirl from Wigan has followed in her mum’s footsteps by donating her hair to a cancer charity.

Erin and Natalie after the haircut

Erin Parkinson had a total of 10ins of locks removed which were then donated to The Little Princess Trust, which provide wigs made of hair for children being treated cancer.

The idea originated from the seven-year-old’s hair becoming knotty and difficult to manage when she went swimming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Conversations started at the end of last year with her mother, Kelly, telling her she should get a haircut and then mentioning that she had donated her own hair a number of years earlier to support a friend who was battling cancer.

Erin had a total of 10 inches cut

The thought of helping others resonated with Erin and eventually she started to ask when she would be facing the chop rather than if she could.

With Erin proving so keen, Kelly got in touch with a previous hairdresser and family friend in Natalie Woolley who was more than happy to help after cutting Kelly’s hair four years ago for the same reason.

Kelly said: “I explained to Erin that the Little Princess Trust is for children who may need a wig due to having no or very little hair. When I told her that, she wanted to donate her hair to that charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Rather than just have it cut, because I know that charity exists I reminded her that if she did have more than a trim it could be donated – they ask for 12 inches on the website but if you look at the details they say from seven is fine.”

Since its formation, the Little Princess Trust has provided thousands of wigs to children and young people aged up to 24, across the UK and Ireland. Furthermore, links have been made with salons in Sweden, Bulgaria, Portugal and Germany to provide free wig provision service abroad.

The kind act has not been ignored, with Erin’s school St Joseph’s RC Primary in Wrightington recognising her.