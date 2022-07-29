William Bore, 54, was looked after at Wigan and Leigh Hospice before he died on October 19, 2012 with kidney cancer.

Now, nearly 10 years later, his daughter Kerrie Bore, a 40-year-old office administrator, and son Paul Bore, a 39-year-old ground worker, will both be raising money for the charity on Sunday, August 28.

Kerrie and Paul Bore did a charity skydive in 2014.

The siblings wanted to do something special to keep his memory alive and give back to the hospice.

Paul will do a bike ride with his friends from Southport to Wigan, stopping along the way to collect donations.

Kerrie is holding a fun day at The Wellfield pub, in Beech Hill, from 2pm. There will be live singers including Ryan James and Taylor Cottom, food, a bouncy castle, children’s games and a raffle.

Kerrie said: “He was an amazing dad. He worked at Heinz for 30 years and he loved nothing more than being with his children and grandchildren.

Kerrie and Paul Bore.

“Dad had a two-year battle with kidney cancer and he fought until the very end.

“He loved going to the gym and also getting on his motorbike on the weekends.

“He truly is loved and missed every single day and this is why we wanted to do this in memory of him for a wonderful cause, because we honestly can't thank Wigan and Leigh Hospice enough for the care they gave him.

“Also, we’d like to say thank you to Kenny and Nikki Ollerton, of the Opc Civil Engineering Company, for their very kind donation.”

William Bore.