Wigan smokers urged to kick the habit as hard-hitting campaign launches

Wiganers are being urged to stub it out as a new hard-hitting quit smoking campaign is launched.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Entitled What Will You Miss, Greater Manchester Integrated Care Partnership’s campaign features on television, radio and social media, as well as across Greater Manchester boroughs, and has a stark message that data suggests up to two in three smokers will die early if they do not take steps to quit.

It comes as part of ambitions to make Greater Manchester smoke-free by 2030 and as the Government has launched a UK-wide consultation to stop young people taking up smoking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Greater Manchester, it is estimated that around 5,700 people die each year from smoking-related illnesses, with 150,000 smokers living in ill-health and almost 15,000 out of work due to smoking-related Illness.

The quit smoking campaign urges people to consider what they would miss, including the weddings of loved ones

As part of NHS Greater Manchester's Make Smoking History programme, free, personalised support is offered for residents who smoke, including 24/7 access to trained stop smoking advisors via the Smoke Free App, which has helped one million people to quit smoking.

Dr Matt Evison, clinical lead for Make Smoking History, said: “Most people who smoke get addicted as children and desperately want to stop. This new campaign emphasises that people who smoke won’t escape its harms.

“As a respiratory consultant, I sadly see the impact of smoking every day and I know what it’s like to tell someone that they won’t see their child or grandchild grow up, get married and enjoy all the things they’re most looking forward to. There is no greater thing that someone can do for their health than stop smoking.”

The hard-hitting campaign highlights the possible consequences of smoking

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said: “Smoking is the biggest cause of preventable death and ill-health in Greater Manchester – with everyone knowing someone who has been affected by the repercussions of tobacco.

“That’s why we want to do everything we can to deter young people from even trying a cigarette and, in turn, preventing a possible lifetime of addiction and illnesses like cancer and heart disease.“Tobacco harms our communities, NHS and economy, so we are committed to creating a healthier, smoke-free future for everyone within Greater Manchester and support the Government’s consultation as we work together to tackle inequalities in smoking prevalence and smoking-related harms.”

Make Smoking History has provided tips on how to quit:

Use the free Smoke Free app, which provides 24/7 support at the touch of a button.

Make the most of local advice and support services in your area.

Try switching to e-cigarettes or vapes.

Nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) can help combat cravings when you first stop smoking. Products can be bought over the counter or from your pharmacist and, in some cases, they are even available free or on prescription from your local stop smoking service or GP.

For free, personalised support to stop smoking in Greater Manchester visit www.MakeSmokingHistory.co.uk or call the NHS Stop Smoking Helpline on 0300 123 1044.