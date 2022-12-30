Greater Manchester Integrated Care Partnership is urging smokers to get free support to help them stop smoking.

They can get six months’ free access to the Smoke Free app which helps users control cigarette cravings, monitor health improvements and money saved, and chat to an expert at any time.

Help is available for people wishing to quit smoking

Since this offer was introduced in Greater Manchester in 2020, 4,500 people have signed up and collectively saved more than £4.5m from not buying cigarettes – more than £1,000 per person.

Dr Matt Evison, clinical lead for Greater Manchester’s Making Smoking History programme, said: “Supporting smokers to quit is a key priority in the NHS and there are more ways to quit than ever before. It is never too late to quit smoking and you will start to see the benefits straight away.

"Quitting smoking is the best thing you can do to improve your health and quality of life, but you don’t have to do it on your own. That’s why local stop smoking services, GPs, pharmacies and tools like the Smoke Free app are so important."

Smokers are encouraged to try nicotine replacement products – available from shops, pharmacies and on prescription – to help manage withdrawal symptoms, or consider switching to vaping.

