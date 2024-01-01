A weight loss expert from Wigan has struck gold for the third time thanks to her exceptional ability to get other people in trim.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Diane Chanrock, who runs the Standish Saturday Slimming World group, has helped more than 100 people to shed the pounds. She has been awarded Gold status yet again by the national slimming club because of her success in supporting slimmers to reach their goal weight.

This accolade is presented to consultants who consistently have 100 members attending their groups over several months, and who provide such exceptional service that members return week after week because they’re losing weight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It represents the highest level of service in slimming and makes Diane one of the most successful of Slimming World’s 4,000 consultants, meaning Standish is home to some of the best groups in the UK.

Diane Charnock has been awarded gold standard for the third time

Diane said: “I am delighted to have received the Gold award again to become a triple gold Group.

"I absolutely love my job. I’m passionate about helping people to transform their lives by losing weight and seeing them succeed is reward enough, but being given this recognition for the whole group really is the icing on the cake.

"This award belongs to the whole group’s members. They’re the ones who make our group the success that it is, with their fabulous commitment, the wonderful support they give each other every week, and, above all, their impressive weight losses while following Slimming World’s Food Optimising eating plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They make the group a fun, buzzy place to be and I can safely say I always look forward to going to work. I truly believe I have the best job in the world.

"The Standish Saturday group has really put healthy weight loss on the map in Standish. Together, members have lost an amazing 6114lb’s this year, that over 436 Stone. Obesity is at record levels everywhere and, many people here are suffering a range of weight-related health problems from diabetes to heart problems and feelings of low self-worth that impact on their working and personal lives every day.

"It’s never been more important that people who struggle with their weight get the support to make the changes needed to lead healthier lives – both for themselves and their children, too.”