Wigan volunteer features in new exhibition at Manchester city centre museum

A recording of Julie Shawcross, 51, is among a range of stories and artefacts in Cancer Revolution: Science, Innovation and Hope, which runs at Manchester’s Science and Industry Museum until March.

Julie, who lives in Lowton, is heard talking about how she supported her Macmillan telephone buddy Minna during the final months of her life, after treatment for pancreatic cancer. Minna died in February.

The audio is played out of a speaker in a quiet area of the room.

Julie Shawcross with the museum's associate curator Alison Crook

Julie attended the launch of the exhibition, which was officially opened by museum chairman Dame Mary Archer with guest speaker Maureen Lipman.

She said: “It’s a real honour to be asked to be a small part of this incredible exhibition. I know Minna would be so pleased that we’re drawing attention to how important it is to support people when they are going through the most difficult times.

“I’ve always said that although I was there to support Minna, she in fact was a great support and influence on my life. She was such a force for good and such a motivating personality. I went on to qualify as a yoga instructor because Minna believed in me and encouraged me.

“I know she would be absolutely thrilled that we are part of this exhibition, which is so full of hope.”

A museum spokesman said: “It was an honour to hear first-hand from those who have been impacted by this disease and to learn more about their personal stories and the importance of being able to speak more openly about it. As a museum that is dedicated to celebrating ideas that change the world, we at the Science and Industry Museum are immensely proud to be able to bring to life for the very first time the awe-inspiring story of how far cancer treatment has come.

“Shaped through collaboration with people living with and impacted by cancer, this world-first free exhibition takes you on a journey of discovery with scientists, clinicians and patients in their own words.”