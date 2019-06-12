Wigan weight loss project success measured by the tonne!

Wigan men have lost a whopping one and a half tonnes in the first year of a free weight loss programme.

In the last 12 months Lose Weight Feel Great for Men has enrolled 748 participants and seen 47 per cent of those that have joined lose at least three per cent of their starting weight and 30 per cent lose more than five per cent over the 12 weeks.

In celebration of a successful full year, a week of activity was organised, starting with a fun day at Robin Park Arena at the weekend.

The day featured the inaugural LWFG Challenge Cup Final between Wigan Warriors and Leigh Centurions touch rugby participants, who had been training for this over the last 12 weeks.

There was also a five-a-side football tournament hosted by Wigan Athletic Community Trust and a six-a-side touch rugby tournament hosted by Wigan Warriors Community Foundation. Teams of men were invited enter with a maximum of 10 players per team.

The week-long celebration runs alongside Men’s Health Week and will also feature DW Stadium Open Evening hosted by Wigan Warriors and Latics, kayaking at Scotman’s Flash and March for Men, a five-mile charity walk through Haigh Woodland Park.

The weight loss programme is run by Inspiring Healthy Lifestyles on behalf of Wigan Council in collaboration with Wigan Athletic Community Trust and Wigan Warriors Community Foundation.

Wellbeing officer Martyn Anderton at Inspiring Healthy Lifestyles said: “We’ve seen some really incredible transformations in our participants over our first year. It’s been great to work with Wigan Athletic, Wigan Warriors, and for the first time, Leigh Centurions on board and we were excited to see the touch rugby teams go head to head.”

Prof Kate Ardern, director for public health at Wigan Council, said: “The Lose Weight Feel Great for Men programme has seen a great uptake in its first year, with an average 4kg lost per participant and 70 per cent saying they have seen improvement in their wellbeing. I am excited to see the programme continue to develop and local partnerships grow.”

For more info on how to get involved and sign up for activities, contact martyn.anderton@ihlmail.org

Lose Weight Feel Great for Men offers weight loss programmes through touch rugby, football, one to one training and group training and nutritional advice.

Find out more at http://www.inspiringhealthylifestyles.org/wigan/lose-weight-feel-great.htm