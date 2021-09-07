Wigan Youth Zone backs Youth Mental Health Day

Hannah Jenkins

The centre, keeping young people occupied through sport and hobbies, also aims to provide support for them and offer them a safe space to go and talk about how they feel.

Recently, they employed three wellbeing workers who are dedicated to helping members with their mental health where people can book one-to-one sessions.

Improving the health and wellbeing of the youth has always been a passion of theirs and they are committed to support the emotional wellbeing of their members, families and staff, which ensures and better equips children and young people to develop their mental, physical, nutritonal and social needs now and in the future.

Youth Work Manager at WYZ, Nikki Varley, said: “Young people are facing growing levels of anxiety and depression, with worries over money, jobs, relationships, identity, health, exams, and many more. And on top of this they have they added worry of all the issues that have come with a pandemic. If you know of a young person who is struggling with their mental health, you can now refer that young person to get mental health support by getting in touch with Wigan Youth Zone.”

As a centre, the youth zone offer a wide range of clubs and activities to encourage people to speak out, such as the Let’s Kick it session in partnership with Wigan Athletic which aims to tackle mental health around football themed activities and discussions on topics such as stress and anxiety.

Hannah Jenkins, health and wellbeing co-ordinator, said: "Wigan Youth zone has multiple programmes and activities available to support young people’s mental health, we look at health as a whole and how physical exercise, nutrition and wellbeing can affect a young person’s mood. We offer programmes like Sound of Mind focusing on wellbeing and meditation through music, cooking education and how food can impact your mental health and Burn it to Earn it: a fitness programme based on distance travelled to earn medals. We also have a mentoring programme that young people can be referred to who are struggling with self-confidence, stress and anxiety and many other reasons, they get one-to-one support at least once a week over a six-month period with a trusted adult.”