Wiganers advised to rest if they catch the 'worst cold ever'

People across the country have reported suffering from particularly bad colds recently and not being able to shake them for several days or even weeks.

With coronavirus cases on the rise and some similar symptoms, many people are unsure which virus they have got and what course of action to take.

And more people could catch the cold in coming weeks, as winter approaches and more socialising moves indoors now coronavirus restrictions have been lifted.

Many people catch colds in the winter months

A Wigan Council spokesman said: “It is not unusual for colds to be going around this time of year, with many people experiencing symptoms such as a blocked or runny nose, a sore throat, coughs, sneezing and headaches.

“If you do experience any of these symptoms, the best treatment is to get some rest, keep warm and drink plenty of water.

"If any of your symptoms align with the main symptoms of coronavirus, which include a high temperature, a new, continuous cough, and a loss or change in sense of smell or taste, then you should get a PCR test as soon as possible.

“Further advice is available at www.nhs.uk/conditions/common-cold/”

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing and face coverings meant that common illnesses such as the cold were at an all-time low.

But now those restrictions have lifted, it is to be expected that the virus is back with a vengeance.

On Twitter, many have reported being struck down by the cold. One tweet appears to sum up the experiences of many, garnering over 15,000 likes and 1,500 retweets.

Oliver Roll tweeted: "Ok seriously… anyone else been struck down by this non-Covid chest/sinus infection? It’s been 2 weeks and I’m exhausted. Very grateful Miss Rona hasn’t paid me a visit but this is something else. Never been this continually ill before"

While the symptoms of a cold and coronavirus overlap, there are a few distinct differences that can help tell them apart.

The NHS says the three main symptoms of Covid-19 are a high temperature, a new, continuous cough which lasts for more than a hour, or three or more coughing episodes in 24 hours, and a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste.

The main symptoms of the common cold include a blocked or runny nose, a sore throat, headaches, muscle aches, coughs, sneezing, a raised temperature, and pressure in your ears and face.

However, the Delta variant of Covid-19 can result in cold-like symptoms, including a runny nose. If you have this symptom in addition to the three previously listed Covid-19 symptoms, you should isolate and get a test.