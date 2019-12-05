Wiganers gather for Light for a Life switch-on

Wiganers gathered at the headquarters of one of the borough’s biggest charities for a poignant annual event celebrating special people in residents’ lives.

The annual Light for a Life switch-on ceremony took place at Wigan and Leigh Hospice (WLH) on Tuesday night.

The charity’s Hindley base was packed with people who watched a giant Christmas tree be turned into a sea of festive lights.

The big switch-on was the centrepiece of a moving ceremony at the Kildare Street venue which also included Christmas carols, hymns, readings and music played by Trinity Girls Brass Band.

Thousands of dedications are made during Light for a Life each year.

While many remember those who have died and were cared for by the hospice countless others also celebrate happier occasions, such as new births, milestone birthdays, special wedding anniversaries or couples tying the knot.

The appeal is one of WLH’s biggest fund-raisers of the year.

Christine Edwardson, WLH community fund-raiser, said: “Light for a Life is a special fundraising appeal for us. It is an opportunity to keep memories of loved ones alive or give thanks for a happy event, such as a wedding or birth.

“People who make dedications are helping to ensure that patients from Wigan and Leigh living with incurable illnesses will be able to access the specialist care they need.”

Dedications can continue to be made until the twelfth night after Christmas. Every message will be recorded in a permanent tribute book.

To make a dedication, pick up a form from the hospice’s shops or reception, ring 01942 525566 or visit www.wlh.org.uk