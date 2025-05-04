Wiganers invited to join fund-raising charity ramble
The annual ramble is the Mawdesley-based Rainbow Hub’s most popular community fund-raising event and this year it will be started by local celebrity, Britain’s Got Talent finalist and Best Comic at the Pantomime Awards 2025, Steve Royle.
The event aims to raise thousands of pounds to help continue providing its specialist services for children and young people with physical and neurological disabilities.
This fantastic day supported by Fletchers Solicitors, will take place on Saturday May 10, starting and finishing at Bishop Rawstorne High School, Croston.
The five-mile walk (or run!) starts at 10am with registration from 8.45 am. Everyone will be given a Rainbow Hub T-shirt so it will be a colourful day but fancy dress is still welcome.
And it's a family day out so there will be entertainment and a raffle whilst the participants register and warm up with qualified instructor, Joanne Berends-Sheriff, whose son Ronnie attends Rainbow Hub.
Music will be provided by Connected Voices whilst the children will enjoy meeting Spiderman and have their faces painted.
Refreshments including burgers, ice cream, hot and cold drinks will be available and there is plenty of organised parking and assistance along the route.
The entry fee for the Ramble is £15 for adults (16 and over) and £5 for children, free for those in wheelchairs and pushchairs. Dogs welcome. Entry on the day is £20 per adult and £10 per child.
Entrants will receive a confirmation email containing event instructions, training information, fund-raising tips and a sponsor form.
Anyone who would like to book a place can do so online until Friday May 9 at 5pm at https://www.rainbowhub.org/event/rainbowramble/
Or you can sign up on the day or contact the fundraising team on 01704 823276. Email [email protected]
