Wiganers sought to appear on Channel 5's Skin A&E programme

Dr Adil and Dr Dev from the show

Following on from the success of the first two series, which can be viewed here, the doors to the Skin A&E clinic will be open for a third time, where a team of top UK dermatologists will give participants a FREE consultation, advice and medical treatment if appropriate.

If you, or someone you know, has a skin condition then the team at 5 Star and Boom, who are making and showing the programme, would like to hear from you.

Perhaps your condition doesn’t qualify for treatment on the NHS? Or your treatment has been delayed?

Have you been unable to find the right treatment for your skin condition? Or are you on a long waiting list for a referral to a dermatologist?

Our team of dermatologists would love to help you!

Applicants who are picked must be willing to talk openly and frankly about their condition and be available for filming for one day between November 2021 and January 2022. All applicants must be legal residents of the UK, currently live in the UK and be aged 18 and above.

To get more information and fill in an application form please email the production company at: [email protected]

Deadline for applications is Friday 17th December 2021.

We welcome applications from all sections of the community. Boom will process your information in accordance with its privacy policy Privacy Notice. Applicants should be aware that due to the high volume of responses we cannot guarantee to reply to everyone.