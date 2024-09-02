Wigan's best and worst GP practices, according to CQC ratings

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 04:55 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2025, 15:10 BST
The service provided by GPs is always a hot topic, but how do patients know which surgeries are good and which need improvements?

GP practices are monitored by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), the independent regulator of health and adult social care in England.

It makes sure services provide safe, effective, compassionate, high-quality care and gives them a rating of outstanding, good, requires improvement or inadequate.

There are nearly 150 GP surgeries rated as “good” in Wigan, with just a handful scoring the top mark of “outstanding” and even fewer given the two lowest marks.

We have searched the CQC’s website to find out which GP surgeries in and around Wigan are the best and worst, according to the CQC.

Ratings from the Care Quality Commission (CQC)

Marsh Green Medical Practice, on Harrow Road, Marsh Green, was rated as "outstanding" by the CQC in August 2019, with no evidence found that it should be reassessed after a review in July 2023

Dr Saira Zaman, at Chandler House, Worsley Mesnes Health Centre, Poolstock Lane, Wigan, was rated "outstanding" after an inspection in December 2019. This was reviewed in July 2023 and the CQC did not find any evidence that it needed to reassess the rating.

Shevington Surgery, on Houghton Lane, Shevington, was rated as "outstanding" by the CQC in December 2018. A review in July 2023 found no evidence the rating needed to be reassessed.

