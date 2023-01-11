Wigan's Covid hotspots as the highly transmissable 'Kraken' variant spreads across the country

Covid rates soared across the UK in December.

The highly-transmissable ‘Kraken’ variant is thought to be contributing to the latest figures – it is the most transmissible sub-variant of the Omicron strain.

In Wigan one area stands head and shoulders above the rest in terms of the number of people per 100,000 infected.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Wigan starting with the areas registering the fewest cases per 100,000 people to the areas with the highest number of cases.

The figures come from the Office of National Statistics and are up to December 31, 2022.

Pictures used are for illustrative purposes and not directly linked to the data.

Testing is not mandatory now and figures may or may not be higher.

2. Orrell There were 31 people per 100,000 infected as of December 31, 2022

3. Ashton East There were 36.4 people per 100,000 infected as of December 31, 2022

4. Ashton North There were 37.6 people per 100,000 infected as of December 31, 2022