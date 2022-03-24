It is is holding a recruitment open day on Thursday, March 31 for people to find out about the roles available and see the hospice.

Clinical director Vicki McLoughlin said: “We are looking for people with a passion for palliative and end-of-life care. You don’t need to have worked in that field before as the hospice offers excellent training and development.

Thomas Greaves, Francesca Surrell and Rebekah Ashley from the hospice's inpatient unit

“If you want to be involved in providing the best possible care for patients and those people closest to them at one of the most difficult times of their lives, come and talk to us.”

Roles will be in education, community nursing and on the inpatient unit, while there will also be an opportunity to discuss administration roles.

The open day runs from 10am and 1pm at the hospice’s Oak Centre. Everyone must show proof of a negative LFT taken on the day.