The coldest, darkest months of the year have traditionally been the busiest for the NHS, with patients contracting pneumonia or falling on ice and needing emergency care.

Now patient numbers are high throughout the year at under-pressure hospitals, but preparations still need to be made for even more admissions in winter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prof Sanjay Arya, consultant cardiologist and medical director at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL), said: “There may be a season called winter, but for the NHS it’s winter all year round. It’s so difficult for the staff, because I remember during the summertime there would be less pressure on the NHS – there would be empty beds, people wouldn’t be rushed off their feet, you could take annual leave – but it’s year-round now.

"But when winter comes and the temperature drops, it does bring its own problems. We know that during the winter there is more flu and there is more trauma. We know that during the winter COPD, asthma and heart failure all get worse. There are some new challenges in winter.”

He said the “biggest challenge” for Wigan’s hospitals over the winter was discharging patients who were medically fit, but could not return to their home or care home for another reason. This prevents beds being freed up for other patients.

Prof Arya said: “We are working with our local partners. I’m really grateful to Wigan Council, our GPs and NWAS (North West Ambulance Service) that they are helping us prepare.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WWL has set up hubs for certain patients, such as a respiratory hub and cardiac hub, and is also seeing huge success from its virtual wards.

There are now 30 to 40 patients on virtual wards – the equivalent of one-and-a-half hospital wards – who are at home but being closely monitored by healthcare professionals.

Management are also busy working on rotas for doctors and nurses over the winter, so they can have enough staff on duty at the right times.

But it is not just NHS staff who can contribute to the smooth running of Wigan’s hospitals this winter, with residents across the borough urged to play their part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prof Arya said: “We need to make sure that patients are looking after themselves now. People with asthma, people with heart disease or COPD, people at risk of pneumonia – my request to them is look after yourself, take your medications regularly, see your GP on time and if you have hospital admissions or appointments, please don’t miss them because they will make your health better for the coming winter.

"Prepare yourself and look after yourself. Get the flu jab if you can.”

He reminded people to “choose well” when seeking medical care, such as by going to a pharmacy if possible rather than a GP, and only going to A&E if necessary.

National plans for winter were recently discussed at an NHS England board meeting in Birmingham, with care “traffic control” centres to speed up discharge, extended ambulances, extra beds and virtual wards.