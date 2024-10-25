Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL) held its third annual STAR (Staff Thanks and Recognition) Awards, which celebrate the hard work of employees over the past year.
Trophies and certificates were handed out at a sponsored event attended by 235 people at the Village on the Green, Aspull.
The 12 categories included Best Example of Care and Compassion, Best Example of Research, Innovation and Improvement, Hidden Gem and the Leader of the Year Award.
The winners were chosen from almost 900 nominations by judging panels which included executive directors, staff side representatives, staff engagement associates and representatives from the trust’s various staff networks.
Chief executive Mary Fleming said: “The evening was one that will live long in the memory and demonstrated all of the hard work, compassion and forward-thinking our staff has shown and continue to show. A big thank you and congratulations must be given to our worthy winners, finalists and nominees, it truly was a night to remember.
“I would also like to thank our sponsors, without them events like this, to recognise our incredible staff, wouldn’t be able to go ahead. We are extremely grateful to have their help in celebrating the excellence of our colleagues and services, and we were proud to have them with us on the night too.”
The winners were:
Best Example of Research, Innovation and Improvement: tele-dermatology team
Excellence in Equality, Diversity and Inclusion: Laura Orme, eye clinic liaison officer
Clinical Team of the Year: community learning disability team
Rising Star Award: Alex Devaney, divisional finance manager, medicine
Clinical Support Team of the Year: emergency department healthcare support workers team
Non-Clinical Team of the Year (Corporate/Support): domestics team
Sustainable Values Award: Dr Neelam Patel, anaesthetic consultant
The Hidden Gem Award: Melanie Cornish, activities co-ordinator, Jean Heyes unit
Leader of the Year: Emma Addie, associate chief nurse, education and workforce
Best Example of Care and Compassion: Kate Tomkinson, metastatic breast cancer nurse
Board of Directors Award: virtual fracture clinic
CEO Award: Jayne Rigby and Karen Yates, housekeeper and domestic, surgical admissions lounge
