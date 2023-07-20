Wigan's hospitals prepare for strike by consultants to have 'considerable impact' on services

Senior doctors who are members of the British Medical Association will walk out of hospitals around the country from 7am today to 7am on Saturday in a dispute with the Government.

It comes just two days after junior doctors returned to work after going on strike for five days.

Prof Sanjay Arya

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bosses at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL) say “robust plans” are in place to minimise disruption.

But they are urging people across the borough to help by only turning to hospital services if necessary.

Medical director Prof Sanjay Arya said: “In the days following the strike action taken by junior doctors, we have seen a further increase in demand on our emergency department, very high attendance figures putting our services under severe pressure, and whilst we are working hard within our hospitals and with partners from across health and social care within the Wigan borough, I must ask everyone to use our services appropriately.

“Patients should not put off seeking urgent or emergency care for life, limb and sight-threatening conditions, but we are once again asking people to use other NHS services available to ensure those with the most urgent and serious needs can be seen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s really important that we are providing the right care for patients in the right place, and many of our patients are ready to return to their normal place of residence. Friends and loved ones of patients can help by supporting them through the discharge process, which will not only help to keep patients comfortable, but it will also free up hospital beds for our patients who desperately need acute care at WWL.

“We are expecting our services to face further considerable impacts during this consultants’ strike and in the days and weeks that follow. This strike is very different to the ones we have been through since December, as no other staff group can provide cover for consultants and many staff are dependent on consultant supervision for their work.

“We are doing everything we can to make sure patient safety, as always, remains our top priority, and with the support of the public and appropriate use of NHS services, we will be able to provide care and services for those who need it most.”

During the strike consultants will provide “Christmas Day cover”, which includes protecting emergency treatment, intensive care, newborn care, maternity, trauma and limited planned care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People are being urged to use NHS 111 Online for non-emergency healthcare needs, unless the issue concerns a child under five, when they should call 111.

Lots of illnesses can also be managed safely at home or with a trip to a pharmacist.