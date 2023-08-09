Wigan's mental health trust recognised for support for international staff

Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust (GMMH) has been given the NHS Pastoral Care Quality Award.

It recognises its work in international recruitment and its commitment to providing high-quality pastoral care to internationally educated nurses during recruitment processes and employment.

International nurses at Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust

The award scheme aims to standardise the quality and delivery of pastoral care for internationally educated nurses and midwives across England to ensure they receive high-quality pastoral support.

It is part of NHS England’s international recruitment programme, which supports NHS organisations to increase and develop their international recruitment plans.

GMMH’s award was officially celebrated at a welcome event for international nurses, where a certificate marking the achievement was presented.

Chief nurse Maria Nelligan said: “We are delighted to have been awarded the NHS Pastoral Care Quality Award, which demonstrates our real commitment to recruiting internationally educated nurses and supporting them at every step.

“Staff from overseas make a huge contribution to our workforce as part of the NHS Long Term Plan. At GMMH, we are leading the way with mental health international recruitment to help support growing local demands. We are working across the system – as part of a collaborative, alongside other North West providers to ethically and sustainably recruit, train and embed more international nurses across our footprint.

“Our international nurses have arrived from countries around the world including Nigeria, Hong Kong and India. All are registered mental health nurses in their home countries and have a variety of experiences from paediatric, oncology, psychiatric intensive care and older adults. It is absolutely vital to us that they are fully supported throughout their time with us, from recruitment to induction and employment. To lead this programme of support, we have employed a dedicated international recruitment lead.

“We are also part of a North West pilot with global accommodation booking site Homestay. Homestay offers a closed marketplace for international staff to rent quality private rooms from their NHS colleagues at affordable prices.