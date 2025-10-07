A doodle of Lord of the Rings wizard Gandalf by Wigan’s own Sir Ian McKellen turned out to be the top draw of a national celebrity charity drive.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Epilepsy Action’s annual National Doodle Day fund-raiser has generated over £26,000 for the national charity.

Hundreds of artists and celebrities donated their artworks to be auctioned, with the likes of Sir Ian, Dame Joanna Lumley, R.W Alley and Freema Agyeman taking part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Ian’s doodle raised £3,000 itself, which is the highest amount raised by Ian, on his sixth time doodling for the charity.

The £3,000 offered for Sir Ian McKellen's Gandalf doodle raised the most money out of all the celebrity drawings and was Ian's best seller yet!

The cast of Taskmaster raised over £900 between them, with doodles from Stevie Martin, Phil Ellis, Ania Magliano, Fatiha El-Ghorri, and Katy Wix.

All of the funds raised by National Doodle Day go directly to Epilepsy Action, a national charity who support the 630,000 people living with epilepsy across the UK.

Its award-winning helpline, Talk & Support groups, PIF-tick accredited website information, are all part of the charity’s large network of support for those living with the condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Doodle Day is an annual event held by Epilepsy Action, where celebrities, artists and illustrators create "doodles” that are auctioned to raise funds for the charity.

"This year celebrates National Doodle Day’s 21st birthday, and the fundraiser has raised over £265,000 in this time. National Doodle Day 2025 has raised around £26,500 so far, including the auction, the launch of Epilepsy Action’s Olivia Colman merch, Doodlers Digest, and the charity’s National Doodle Day Event.

Ian McKellen, who received his highest donation to date for his doodle, said: “I’m delighted to lend my hand — quite literally — to National Doodle Day this year.

"My little Gandalf sketch joins countless others in raising vital funds for Epilepsy Action, whose work makes such a difference to so many lives. It’s a joy to be involved, and I hope these doodles bring both smiles and support where it’s needed most.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael King, Doodle Day Lead at Epilepsy Action, said: “We’re delighted to announce that National Doodle Day 2025 was an amazing success, raising over £26,000! This one of our highest totals to date and is a perfect way to celebrate the fundraiser’s 21st birthday.

“I want to thank everyone who created a doodle for us, or who bid on or bought a doodle.

"A big thank you to some of our most loyal celeb doodlers including Sir Ian McKellen, Dame Joanna Lumley and Olivia Colman, as well as some of our newcomers such as JADE, Sir Ben Kingsley and the cast of Taskmaster. Every single penny goes towards helping Epilepsy Action provide their services that really can be life-changing.

“Despite being one of the most common conditions in the UK, many people with epilepsy often feel isolated and misunderstood, and this is something that Epilepsy Action is striving to change. With both high profile and the general public’s support, together we can all create a World Without Limits for people with epilepsy.”