Wigan's Sir Ian McKellen raises highest amount yet for National Doodle Day
Epilepsy Action’s annual National Doodle Day fund-raiser has generated over £26,000 for the national charity.
Hundreds of artists and celebrities donated their artworks to be auctioned, with the likes of Sir Ian, Dame Joanna Lumley, R.W Alley and Freema Agyeman taking part.
Sir Ian’s doodle raised £3,000 itself, which is the highest amount raised by Ian, on his sixth time doodling for the charity.
The cast of Taskmaster raised over £900 between them, with doodles from Stevie Martin, Phil Ellis, Ania Magliano, Fatiha El-Ghorri, and Katy Wix.
All of the funds raised by National Doodle Day go directly to Epilepsy Action, a national charity who support the 630,000 people living with epilepsy across the UK.
Its award-winning helpline, Talk & Support groups, PIF-tick accredited website information, are all part of the charity’s large network of support for those living with the condition.
National Doodle Day is an annual event held by Epilepsy Action, where celebrities, artists and illustrators create "doodles” that are auctioned to raise funds for the charity.
"This year celebrates National Doodle Day’s 21st birthday, and the fundraiser has raised over £265,000 in this time. National Doodle Day 2025 has raised around £26,500 so far, including the auction, the launch of Epilepsy Action’s Olivia Colman merch, Doodlers Digest, and the charity’s National Doodle Day Event.
Ian McKellen, who received his highest donation to date for his doodle, said: “I’m delighted to lend my hand — quite literally — to National Doodle Day this year.
"My little Gandalf sketch joins countless others in raising vital funds for Epilepsy Action, whose work makes such a difference to so many lives. It’s a joy to be involved, and I hope these doodles bring both smiles and support where it’s needed most.”
Michael King, Doodle Day Lead at Epilepsy Action, said: “We’re delighted to announce that National Doodle Day 2025 was an amazing success, raising over £26,000! This one of our highest totals to date and is a perfect way to celebrate the fundraiser’s 21st birthday.
“I want to thank everyone who created a doodle for us, or who bid on or bought a doodle.