More than 1,000 Wigan borough residents have set out to quit tobacco with the Be Well Stop Smoking Service in the past year.

New figures released to mark the first anniversary of the service’s launch, which coincides with the start of Stoptober, reveal 1,176 residents have set quit dates over the last 12 months.

More than 61 per cent of those have gone on to record four-week quits – the NHS’s official benchmark for someone to be considered a non-smoker.

Some 42 per cent have quit for more than 12 weeks, while a third have already been smoke-free for six months or more.

Coun Keith Cunliffe, Wigan Council’s deputy leader and cabinet portfolio holder for adult social care and health, said:

“Smoking is one of the biggest causes of preventable illness and death in our borough, but it’s heartening to know our Be Well Stop Smoking Service is making a real difference.

“Research shows you’re four times more likely to quit when you get the right support, and by working closely with doctors, nurses, pharmacists and community groups through our Smoke Free Wigan Partnership, we’ve helped people get the advice and encouragement they need to make a great choice for their health.

“Stopping smoking sometimes takes a few attempts, but even those who’ve had setbacks are now closer to success because those who’ve tried to quit before are more likely to achieve a quit next time around.

“So, to anyone thinking of quitting this Stoptober, even if you’ve tried in the past, don’t give up on giving up! Our Be Well Stop Smoking Service is here to help.”

Wigan borough has a higher number of smokers aged 18 and over than regional and national averages; around 37,200 or 11.3 per cent of the adult population.

Launched in October 2024 as an extension of the Wigan Council public health team’s stop smoking support for residents, the service offers lots of ways to help people quit; including face-to-face or remote appointments, drop-in sessions in the community, and access to products like nicotine patches and gums.

As well as significantly reducing their risk of heart attacks, cancer and other serious long-term conditions, the average UK smoker can save more than £5,000 by giving up cigarettes.

Those who have managed to quit with the Be Well Stop Smoking Service include Marie Randall from Worsley Hall, who was referred for support after being diagnosed with emphysema.

A cigarette smoker for 45 years, she’s now been smoke-free for more than 12 months with help from her Be Well health advisor Karen.

Marie said: “My health has improved massively. Before I couldn’t walk up the stairs, I was out of breath, I was just sat in the house feeling miserable about myself and smoking.

“Now I’m feeling a lot better. I’m mixing with a lot more people, I’ve been able to enjoy more things with my daughter, and I’ve saved a hell of a lot of money.

“I never thought in all my life I would be able to quit but having just that little bit of help is massive. If I can do it, anybody can do it – because nobody loved a cigarette more than me!”

While many people like Marie are referred to the Be Well Stop Smoking Service by a healthcare professional, around half of the people who use the service sign up themselves, showing many are taking their first step to quit under their own steam.

To get support this #Stoptober, or to find out more about the service, call 01942 828535 or visit bewellwigan.org/stopsmoking.